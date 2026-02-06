Valentine Week 2026: Full List of Important Dates and Anti-Valentine Week Guide
Valentine Week 2026 brings a festive series of themed days from February 7 to February 14, leading up to Valentine’s Day — a celebration of love, affection, and emotional connection. Each day offers an opportunity to express feelings in unique ways, from romantic gestures and heartfelt confessions to fun, light-hearted celebrations of togetherness.
Valentine Week 2026 Dates and Themes
Here’s the complete guide to each day of Valentine Week, when they fall in 2026, and what they signify:
February 7 — Rose Day:
- Marks the beginning of Valentine Week with the traditional exchange of roses, symbolising love, admiration, and friendship.
February 8 — Propose Day:
- A day dedicated to expressing heartfelt feelings and ideal for sharing your emotions with someone special.
February 9 — Chocolate Day:
- Sweeten your relationships by gifting chocolates and sharing delightful moments.
February 10 — Teddy Day:
- Celebrated with cuddly teddy bears, representing affection, comfort, and warmth.
February 11 — Promise Day:
- Focuses on making meaningful promises and commitments in your relationships.
February 12 — Hug Day:
- A day for warm embraces that deepen emotional bonds, not just with romantic partners but also close friends and family.
February 13 — Kiss Day:
- Celebrates affection and closeness, symbolising emotional and physical connection.
February 14 — Valentine’s Day:
The main day of the celebration — a global occasion to honour love, togetherness, and heartfelt commitment.
Bonus: Anti-Valentine Week (February 15–21)
For those who prefer reflection, emotional renewal, or light-hearted breaks after Valentine’s Day, a complementary theme week follows. This “anti-Valentine week” plays with fun and symbolic celebrations:
February 15 — Slap Day:
- Symbolic of letting go of past negativity and emotional baggage.
February 16 — Kick Day:
- A day to kick out toxic influences and habits from your life.
February 17 — Perfume Day:
- Embrace freshness and self-renewal, stepping forward with a positive outlook.
February 18 — Flirt Day:
- Light, playful energy — an opportunity for fun interaction without pressure.
February 19 — Confession Day:
- Share truths or reflections that have been left unsaid — to yourself or others.
February 20 — Missing Day:
- A gentle reminder to acknowledge feelings of nostalgia or loss and process them mindfully.
February 21 — Breakup Day:
- A symbolic day of closure — whether it’s ending relationships, bad habits, or emotional patterns that no longer serve you.
How to Observe Valentine and Anti-Valentine Weeks
There’s no one right way to celebrate these days. Whether you’re happily committed, navigating a crush, embracing self-love, or simply observing cultural trends, the recommended mood is to take what resonates with you — be it exchanging roses, heartfelt messages, or engaging in self-care and reflection.
Valentine Week 2026 offers a blend of traditional romantic gestures, thoughtful connections, and opportunities for emotional expression — making this season as expressive and inclusive as ever.