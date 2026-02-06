Valentine Week 2026: Full List of Important Dates and Anti-Valentine Week Guide

Valentine Week 2026 brings a festive series of themed days from February 7 to February 14, leading up to Valentine’s Day — a celebration of love, affection, and emotional connection. Each day offers an opportunity to express feelings in unique ways, from romantic gestures and heartfelt confessions to fun, light-hearted celebrations of togetherness.

Valentine Week 2026 Dates and Themes

Here’s the complete guide to each day of Valentine Week, when they fall in 2026, and what they signify:

February 7 — Rose Day:

Marks the beginning of Valentine Week with the traditional exchange of roses, symbolising love, admiration, and friendship.

February 8 — Propose Day:

A day dedicated to expressing heartfelt feelings and ideal for sharing your emotions with someone special.

February 9 — Chocolate Day:

Sweeten your relationships by gifting chocolates and sharing delightful moments.

February 10 — Teddy Day:

Celebrated with cuddly teddy bears, representing affection, comfort, and warmth.

February 11 — Promise Day:

Focuses on making meaningful promises and commitments in your relationships.

February 12 — Hug Day:

A day for warm embraces that deepen emotional bonds, not just with romantic partners but also close friends and family.

February 13 — Kiss Day:

Celebrates affection and closeness, symbolising emotional and physical connection.

February 14 — Valentine’s Day:

The main day of the celebration — a global occasion to honour love, togetherness, and heartfelt commitment.

Bonus: Anti-Valentine Week (February 15–21)

For those who prefer reflection, emotional renewal, or light-hearted breaks after Valentine’s Day, a complementary theme week follows. This “anti-Valentine week” plays with fun and symbolic celebrations:

February 15 — Slap Day:

Symbolic of letting go of past negativity and emotional baggage.

February 16 — Kick Day:

A day to kick out toxic influences and habits from your life.

February 17 — Perfume Day:

Embrace freshness and self-renewal, stepping forward with a positive outlook.

February 18 — Flirt Day:

Light, playful energy — an opportunity for fun interaction without pressure.

February 19 — Confession Day:

Share truths or reflections that have been left unsaid — to yourself or others.

February 20 — Missing Day:

A gentle reminder to acknowledge feelings of nostalgia or loss and process them mindfully.

February 21 — Breakup Day:

A symbolic day of closure — whether it’s ending relationships, bad habits, or emotional patterns that no longer serve you.

How to Observe Valentine and Anti-Valentine Weeks

There’s no one right way to celebrate these days. Whether you’re happily committed, navigating a crush, embracing self-love, or simply observing cultural trends, the recommended mood is to take what resonates with you — be it exchanging roses, heartfelt messages, or engaging in self-care and reflection.

Valentine Week 2026 offers a blend of traditional romantic gestures, thoughtful connections, and opportunities for emotional expression — making this season as expressive and inclusive as ever.