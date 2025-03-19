TG POLYCET 2025: Registration, Exam Dates, and Local Quota Details

The Telangana State Board of Technical Education and Training (SBTET) has released the schedule for the Polytechnic Common Entrance Test (POLYCET) 2025. Registration for the entrance exam begins today, Wednesday, and will continue until April 19 for regular registration.

Registration Fees & Late Registration

The registration fee for POLYCET 2025 is Rs 500 (Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates). If candidates miss the regular registration deadline, late registration is available until April 21 with an additional fee of Rs 100, and until April 23 with an additional fee of Rs 300.

Exam Dates and Result Announcement

The POLYCET 2025 exam will take place on May 13, and the results will be declared 12 days later, giving students quick access to their scores.

New Admission Rule for Polytechnic Seats

The Telangana government has also issued a new order for polytechnic admissions. Starting from the academic year 2025-26, 85% of polytechnic seats will be reserved for Telangana locals in the Osmania University area. The remaining 15% of seats will be open to all candidates recognized as locals in the area. Candidates who or whose parents have lived in Telangana for 10 years (excluding time spent studying or working outside the state) are eligible for these reserved seats.

For more details, visit https://www.polycet.sbtet.telangana.gov.in/

