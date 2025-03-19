Adolescence OTT: Anurag Kashyap Fires on Netflix India, Calls it Morally Corrupt

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is someone who never minces his words. If he finds fault with how a system, especially cinema, is operating, he calls it out blatantly. There is a rumor in the industry that it is because of this straightforward nature that he has lost his place among the contemporary directors. Recently, the director has made it clear that he has shifted base to the South, where opportunities are coming his way to explore different stories.

In yet another brutally honest take that shows his honesty, Anurag Kashyap heaps praise on India's most talked-about OTT show at the moment, Adolescene. The show, which delves deep into the intricacies of young, adolescent minds, paints a grim portrayal of how life-altering rage could be. Initially started off as a show that would probably end up being underrated and get discovered years after, like Shetland; Adolescence caught up quickly with audiences, and there was no stopping the show.

In his long message, Kashyap revealed how jealous he was of the makers, Philip Barantinini, Jack Thorne, and others. At the same time, Anurag made sure that he was giving Netflix India a mouthful before ending his post. What started off as a celebratory post of Adolescence quickly turned into criticism of Netflix India, whom Anurag had worked with in the past on Sacred Games 1 & 2.

The controversial filmmaker opined that a show like Adolescence will never be green-lit by the people sitting in Netflix India. Even if they did, it would be cut short and turned into an independent film of sorts. The beauty of the show "Adolescence" lies in the way it allows its characters to breathe and gives them ample room to explore their respective roles. Anurag pointed this out and called out Netflix for showing no respect to Indian filmmakers on their platform.

Anurag Kashyap didn't stop there but also claimed that Netflix is highly hypocritical when it comes to encouraging Indian content, and they only care about rising subscription prices in the country. It remains to be seen how Netflix responds to these staggering claims from the renowned filmmaker.