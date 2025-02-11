Telangana School Holidays on February 14, 15, 16; Here's why!

The Telangana government has declared a three-day holiday for all government and private schools in the state from February 14 till February 16. This is likely to be a welcome respite for students and teachers who have been working without a break since the beginning of the academic year.

Shab-e-Barat and Saint Sewalal Maharaj's Birth Anniversary

February 14 happens to be the day for observing Shab-e-Barat. Though this is not a mandatory holiday, working days in Hyderabad's Old City are expected to be no exception as most educational institutions are likely to remain closed on the following day, that is, February 15. The day commemorates the birthday of Saint Sewalal Maharaj of the Banjara community. It was declared to be a government holiday.

A Weekend Break

The three-day holiday will fall on a Sunday, February 16, which is one of the regular holidays in schools, government offices, and banks. This will give the students and teachers a much-needed respite and an opportunity to blow off some steam.

Students and teachers welcomed the announcement of a three-day holiday. This will enable them to take a break, pursue their hobbies, and spend valuable time interacting with family and friends. As the year advances through its academic calendar, this will help students and teachers recharge their batteries, thus providing a great morale booster for them to return to their duties.



Best Usage of the Break

This three-day break can be used by students and teachers to do things that bring them joy and relaxation. It may be reading a book, watching a movie, or spending time outdoors. It is the best time to recharge and refocus.

