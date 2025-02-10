Additional Holidays Demand for Aided Colleges in Mysuru - MLC

To make the working conditions of Karnataka's government-aided college employees better, JD(S) MLC K Vivekananda assured that he will take up with the state government the demand to declare second and fourth Saturday holidays, which is said to provide much-needed relief to the overworked staff. If this holiday comes into force, it would make the government-aided college employees equal to other government departments, relieving the immense work pressure the employees face.

Speaking at the inauguration of the district unit of the Karnataka State Government-Aided Pre-University College Employees' Association, Vivekananda highlighted the challenges faced by government-aided college employees. He noted that 65,000 posts are vacant in the PU colleges, adding to the strain on teachers. Guest lecturers, who earn a meagre Rs 10,000, often face delays in receiving their salaries, sometimes waiting for months.

N Harish, state president of the Karnataka State Government-Aided Pre-University College Employees' Association, was concerned about the new rules brought in during 2024. He said that faculty transfers because of zero enrolment have caused delayed salaries. "The 821 colleges in the state must unite to make the government act on their demands," he said.

The association has been demanding the settlement of 40 pending issues related to lecturer salaries. Harish threatened that the lecturers would suffer serious health problems if the pressure continued, comparing it to the deaths of pregnant women due to stress.

Making the second and fourth Saturdays a holiday is assured by this present government. Two additional holidays per month are going to reduce stress and enhance the well-being of staff. The state government needs to tackle the problems that have been there with the employees working for the government-aided colleges and improve their situation also.

