Telangana: TGCET 2026 Results Out - Check Here

The results of the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) 2026 are expected to be released today on the official portal. Candidates who appeared for the entrance exam can access their results online once the link is activated.

According to updates, the results are likely to be announced in the afternoon. Students and parents are eagerly awaiting the declaration, as the entrance test determines admissions into Gurukul residential schools across Telangana.

Admissions Through TGCET 2026

The TGCET 2026 is conducted for admissions into Class 5 and Classes 6 to 9 in various Gurukul institutions in the state. These include residential schools under SC, ST, BC, and General categories. A large number of students appeared for the examination this year, making the competition intense.

How to Check TGCET 2026 Results

Visit the official website: tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Click on the “TGCET 2026 Result” link

Enter your Hall Ticket Number or Reference Number

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their login details handy to avoid delays while checking their results. Further information regarding admissions and counselling will be announced soon after the results are declared.