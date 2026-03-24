Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium Gears Up for IPL 2026

With the 2026 Indian Premier League (IPL) set to kick off, authorities in Bengaluru are stepping up safety arrangements at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. The opening match, scheduled for March 28 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), will take place under strict security protocols.

These enhanced measures come in the wake of last year’s tragic stampede incident at the stadium, which resulted in the loss of 11 lives. Determined to prevent any such occurrence, officials have introduced comprehensive crowd management strategies and upgraded safety systems.

Approval and Preparations

The Karnataka government granted permission for the stadium to host IPL 2026 matches on March 16, following a detailed inspection. A review committee confirmed that necessary improvements had been made, allowing the venue to be cleared for the upcoming season.

Mock Drills Conducted

To ensure readiness, authorities conducted the first of two mandatory mock drills on March 23. The exercise involved multiple departments, including the police, public works officials, and civic authorities. The drills focused on emergency response, crowd movement, and coordination among agencies.

Officials also assessed logistical challenges such as limited parking availability inside the stadium, which can accommodate only about 30 vehicles, and planned designated zones for VIP drop-offs.

Revised Ticketing System

To reduce overcrowding, a new ticketing approach has been introduced. Around 80 percent of tickets will be sold online, while the remaining 20 percent will be available at physical counters. Tickets will be released just three days prior to each match to better control demand.

Additionally, entry will be limited to approximately 28,000 spectators, even though the stadium can hold around 35,000 people. This step is aimed at maintaining safe crowd density.

Advanced Surveillance Measures

The stadium will be monitored using AI-powered systems and an extensive network of around 450 cameras. These devices will track crowd movement in real time and help authorities respond quickly to any unusual activity.

Security checks have also been strengthened with the installation of baggage scanners and upgraded surveillance infrastructure.

Medical and Emergency Facilities

To handle emergencies, eight ambulances will be stationed around the stadium premises. A life support ambulance will be available for every 10,000 spectators, along with advanced life support units for larger crowds.

First aid kits will also be placed at regular intervals of 500 metres within and around the venue to ensure quick medical assistance if required.

Focus on Fan Safety

With these measures in place, authorities aim to provide a safe and smooth experience for cricket fans attending IPL matches in Bengaluru. The combination of technology, planning, and controlled crowd management is expected to significantly reduce risks and improve overall safety at the stadium.

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