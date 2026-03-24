RBSE Class 5 and 8 2026 Result Declared – Check Scores Online

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 5 and Class 8 examination results for 2026 on March 24. After completing the evaluation process, the board has made the results available online, enabling students to access their provisional marksheets through official websites.

This year, more than 26 lakh students appeared for the examinations across the state. The released results include detailed statistics such as overall pass percentages, gender-wise performance, and the number of students placed in the supplementary category.

Class 5 Result Highlights

For Class 5, a total of 13,68,947 students took the exam at over 18,600 centres. Out of these, 13,23,936 students successfully cleared the examination, resulting in an impressive pass percentage of 97.75%.

Girls performed slightly better than boys. The pass percentage for girls was recorded at 97.94%, while boys achieved 97.59%, showing a marginal difference of 0.35%. Around 30,640 students have been placed in the supplementary category and will have another chance to improve their scores.

Class 8 Result Highlights

In Class 8, exams were conducted at more than 10,000 centres, with 12,86,220 students appearing. Among them, 12,45,735 students passed, bringing the overall pass percentage to 97.01%.

Once again, girls outperformed boys. The pass rate among girls stood at 97.57%, while boys recorded 96.52%, creating a difference of 1.05%. A total of 38,276 students have been listed under the supplementary category.

How to Check RBSE Results 2026

Students can view their results on official portals such as rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, rajpsp.nic.in, rajshaladarpan.nic.in, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, and rajresults.nic.in.

To access the scorecard, students need to provide details like their class, roll number, district, application number, or school code (NIC-SD/PSP), along with captcha verification. The online result will display subject-wise marks, total score, and pass status.

Passing Criteria and Grading System

To qualify, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. For Class 8, the board uses a grading system, where a minimum grade of ‘D’ is required to pass.

Students who are unable to clear one or more subjects will be placed in the supplementary category and will be given an opportunity to appear for re-examinations.

Previous Year Comparison

Compared to last year, the results show a slight improvement. In the previous academic session, Class 5 recorded a pass percentage of around 97.30%, while Class 8 stood at approximately 95.72%.

What’s Next for Students

Students who pass will be promoted to the next class—Class 5 students will move to Class 6, while Class 8 students will advance to Class 9. In case of any errors in the marksheet, students are advised to contact their schools or board authorities for corrections.

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