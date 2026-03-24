Telangana Gurukulam Results 2026 Out at TGCET.CGG.GOV.IN

The results of the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) 2026 have been released today on the official website, tgcet.cgg.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to check their results online once the link is activated.

As per updates, the results are likely to be announced in the afternoon. Students and parents are eagerly awaiting the declaration, as the entrance test plays a key role in securing admissions into Gurukul residential schools across Telangana.

Admissions Through TGCET 2026

The TGCET 2026 is conducted for admissions into Class 5 and Classes 6 to 9 in various Gurukul institutions in the state. These include residential schools catering to SC, ST, BC, and General categories. A large number of students appeared for the exam this year, making the competition intense.

How to Check TGCET 2026 Results

Visit the official website: tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Click on the “TGCET 2026 Result” link

Enter your Hall Ticket Number or Reference Number

Click on Submit

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Students are advised to keep their login credentials ready to avoid delays while checking their results. Further updates regarding admissions and counselling are expected to be announced soon after the results are declared.