Summer Holidays 2025: Telugu states holidays from April 27 to June 11

With the examinations now over, Telugu state students can expect a much-awaited holiday. The summer holidays are here, and this time, it's longer than normal. In Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana, school holidays will begin on April 27 and run through to June 11 before opening on June 12.

In both Telugu states, the academic year has been closed, and the students are waiting with bated breath for their summer holidays. The summer holidays are much-needed breaks for the students who have been studying rigorously for exams.

For Andhra Pradesh's intermediate students, there is more good news. The academic year will now start on April 1, rather than June 1, according to the new schedule released by the state government. Admissions will begin from April 7, and classes from April 24. Summer holidays will be from May 25 to June 2.

The total number of working days for the academic year is 235, and there will be 79 holidays, apart from summer holidays. Although this is welcome news for most students, intermediate students will have fewer holidays than normal. All in all, it's a good time for Telugu state students to unwind, relax, and have some fun after a long academic year.

