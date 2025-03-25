AP EAPCET 2025: Registration, Eligibility, Exam Dates, and More

The Andhra Pradesh Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (AP EAPCET) 2025 has received 1,12,606 applications already. This state-level test, conducted by Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK) on behalf of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE), is crucial for those students who aspire to get into undergraduate courses in Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy in Andhra Pradesh.

The online application for AP EAPCET 2025 opened on March 15, 2025, while the final date of application without a late fee was April 24, 2025. For applicants seeking a late fee, the deadline is May 16, 2025.

Major Points of AP EAPCET 2025

Conducting Institute: Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Kakinada (JNTUK)

Type of Exam: State-Level Entry Exam

Mode of Application: Online

Disciplines Covered: Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy

Last Date for Registration Without Late Fee: April 24, 2025

Last Date for Registration With Late Fee: May 16, 2025

Up to now, 1,12,606 applications have already been received, showing a huge interest among the students who want to go for their higher studies in the concerned branches.

Eligibility Criteria for AP EAPCET 2025

The candidates need to fulfil certain eligibility criteria to apply for the AP EAPCET 2025, which are as follows:

Educational Qualifications:

Engineering Candidates: Should have passed or appeared in Intermediate (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

Agriculture & Pharmacy Candidates: Should have passed or appeared in Intermediate (10+2) with Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Diploma Holders: Candidates possessing a diploma in Engineering or Pharmacy from recognized colleges are also eligible to apply.

Minimum Marks:

General Category: A minimum aggregate of 45% in the qualifying exam.

Reserved Categories: Relaxation in minimum marks is given according to the state rules.

Age Limit:

Engineering Candidates: Should be at least 16 years as of December 31, 2025. There is no maximum age limit.

Agriculture & Pharmacy Candidates: Should be at least 17 years and not more than 22 years as of December 31, 2025. For SC/ST candidates, the upper age limit is relaxed to 25 years.

Important Dates for AP EAPCET 2025

The schedule of the AP EAPCET 2025 application process is as follows:

Beginning of Online Registration - March 15, 2025

Application Last Date (No Late Fee) - April 15, 2025

Application Last Date (With Late Fee) - May 10, 2025

Application Correction Period May 4 – May 6, 2025

How to Register Online for AP EAPCET 2025?

AP EAPCET 2025 application process is completely online and consists of the following steps:

Visit the APSCHE Portal: Click on the official website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Choose the Course: Select the course stream (Engineering, Agriculture, or Pharmacy) for which you want to apply.

Fill in Personal Details: Provide fundamental personal details such as your Aadhaar number, gender, category, educational qualifications, and preference of exam centre. You will be provided with a login ID and password to view the application form.

Upload Documents: Upload a scanned photo and signature in the given format (JPEG).

Verify Details: Carefully recheck all the details before final submission.

Make Payment: Pay the application fee through any online payment facility.

Confirmation Page: Once successfully submitted, save and print the confirmation page for future use.

