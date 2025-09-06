September 8 School Holiday or not?

As September 2025 progresses with a string of festivals and holidays, one question on the lips of students and parents in Mumbai is whether Monday, September 8, 2025, would be a school holiday. The response to this depends on your location in India.

Holiday Shift in Mumbai

Maharashtra government has formally moved the Eid-e-Milad holiday for Mumbai city and suburban areas from Friday, September 5, to Monday, September 8, 2025. This implies that for students in Mumbai and its surrounding suburbs, schools and colleges will be open on Friday, September 5, but they will have a full holiday on Monday, September 8.

The shift was brought about in order to prevent a conflict with Anant Chaturdashi, which occurs on Saturday, September 6. Lakhs of Ganesh idols get immersed on that day, resulting in huge crowds and processions. Officialdom concluded that having two major festivals in quick succession would overtax civic resources and security. By rescheduling Eid-e-Milad to September 8 in Mumbai, both celebrations can proceed without a hitch.

What About the Rest of India?

In Mumbai and its suburbs, the holiday is not altered. Schools, colleges, and government offices outside the Mumbai and suburban areas, as well as in states such as Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Kerala, will be closed on September 5, 2025, on account of Id-e-Milad. September 8 will be a working day for these states.

Teacher's Day Overlap

To make it even more special, September 5 is also celebrated as Teacher's Day in India. Whereas Mumbai schools will be closed on the day, they might still conduct cultural events and tribute ceremonies prior to declaring September 8 a holiday for students. Students in other states will have the additional reason to celebrate, Teacher's Day celebrations, along with an off day for Id-e-Milad.

Students' Participation

To put it simply:

Mumbai & Suburbs: Holiday on September 5, no holiday on September 8.

Rest of India: Holiday on September 8, no holiday on September 5.

Parents and students may like to check with their school authorities, but it is clear from the government circular: only in Mumbai and the suburbs will schools and colleges have a holiday on September 8, 2025.

