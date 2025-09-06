Delhi School Holidays in September 2025: List of Public and Restricted Holidays

September 2025 is going to witness a blend of planned school holidays and surprise shut downs in Delhi. Given the prevailing bout of heavy downpour, waterlogging, and increasing Yamuna river water levels, parents, students, and educators are recommended to remain on their toes awaiting official announcements by the Delhi Directorate of Education (DoE).

Weather Warning and Potential School Shutdown

The Yamuna River in Delhi has been flowing at a level above the danger mark, resulting in waterlogging in several low-lying areas. Despite a drop in the water level, officials remain on high alert. Schools in hit areas could temporarily close or move to online sessions to guarantee student safety.

Festival Holidays in Delhi (September 2025)

A number of festivals in September will result in official school holidays in Delhi. Some of them include:

Public Holiday: Milad-un-Nabi / Id-e-Milad (Friday, September 5, 2025)

Restricted Holidays:

- Onam / Thiru Onam Day (Friday, September 5, 2025)

- Dussehra (Maha Saptami) (Monday, September 29, 2025)

- Dussehra (Maha Ashtami) (Tuesday, September 30, 2025)

Autumn Break

The Delhi Autumn Break dates from September 29 to October 1, 2025, according to the Delhi DoE academic calendar. The brief holiday falls during Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations.

Update for Parents & Students

The situation in Delhi and NCR is dynamic, and schools will provide short-notice directions based on local conditions. Parents are reminded to:

Monitor school-specific circulars and WhatsApp groups

Attend to official DoE notices to preempt last-minute misunderstandings

Be ready for hybrid or staggered classes should the weather effect persist

By being informed and updated, parents and students can appreciate the challenges of the school calendar in September 2025.

