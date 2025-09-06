Lunar Eclipse 2025: Blood Moon Timings and the Science Explained

Skywatchers in India are in for a treat tonight as the total lunar eclipse, popularly called the Blood Moon, takes over the night sky. The spectacle will be visible across the country for several hours and is expected to paint the Moon a dramatic shade of red.

The eclipse will begin with the penumbral phase at 8:58 PM IST, when the Earth’s outer shadow starts falling on the Moon. The partial eclipse phase follows at around 9:53 PM, and totality will begin at 11:00 PM. The peak, when the Moon turns its deepest red, will occur at 11:41 PM. The total eclipse will last until 12:22 AM, after which the shadow will gradually recede, with the entire event wrapping up by 2:25 AM.

The red glow is caused by the way Earth’s atmosphere filters sunlight. As the Sun’s rays pass through, shorter wavelengths like blue are scattered, while longer wavelengths of red and orange bend around the planet and reach the Moon. This filtered light bathes the lunar surface, creating the Blood Moon effect. The exact shade can differ depending on atmospheric conditions, ranging from coppery orange to deep crimson.

Unlike a solar eclipse, a lunar eclipse can be safely observed with the naked eye. People across India can simply step outdoors and look up at the Moon during the window of totality. Open spaces with minimal light pollution, such as rooftops or parks, will provide the clearest views. For enthusiasts, binoculars or a basic telescope will enhance the sight.

Tonight’s lunar eclipse offers both a scientific wonder and a visual spectacle, reminding us of the delicate cosmic alignment between the Earth, Sun and Moon.