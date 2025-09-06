MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025 Released at medicalug2025.mahacet.org

The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has released the MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025 today, September 6. The list has been prepared on the basis of candidate details and documents uploaded during the application process. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their merit status by visiting the official website — medicalug2025.mahacet.org.

The merit list will determine admissions to undergraduate courses in Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) under the state quota. It includes seats in government, corporation, and government-aided colleges, as well as quota seats in private and minority colleges.

Important Dates for MH NEET UG AYUSH Admission 2025

The admission process has now officially begun with the merit list release. The CAP Round 1 seat matrix will be published on September 8, followed by the choice filling process from September 8 to September 10, 6 PM. The CAP Round 1 selection list will be declared on September 12.

How to Check MH NEET UG AYUSH Merit List 2025

Candidates can follow these steps to view their merit status:

Go to the official website at medicalug2025.mahacet.org .

. Click on the link for the AYUSH NEET UG 2025 merit list available on the homepage.

Log in using your NEET UG 2025 credentials.

Check your merit status along with program and institute details.

Download the provisional allotment letter for reporting at the allotted college and for future use.

With the release of the provisional state merit list, candidates are advised to carefully check their details and prepare for the upcoming counselling rounds.