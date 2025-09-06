Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra keep Sukhmani Sahib Paath at home for 'Mehar' & Punjab

Mumbai, Sep 6 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra kept Sukhmani Sahib Paath at their home to seek blessings for the success of Kundra's recently released Punjabi drama "Mehar".

The couple also prayed for all those affected by the devastating floods in Punjab.

Kundra took to his official Instagram handle and posted a clip of the religious gathering at their home. While Shilpa was seen wearing a pink salwar suit, Kundra opted for a blush-pink kurta pajama.

"Sukhmani Sahib Paath at home Kept by my wife @theshilpashetty, praying for the success of Mehar and, more importantly, for the strength and well-being of our brothers and sisters in Punjab. In these times when Punjab faces the pain of floods, we hold on to faith and prayer. May Waheguru bless everyone with courage, healing, and hope. Cinema can entertain, but for me it is as about the sewa. Together, let’s make prayers turn into action," Kundra captioned the clip.

On Friday, Shilpa received her very first autograph from her husband, whom she called her 'forever hero', as “Mehar” finally reached the audience.

Taking to her Instagram, Shilpa posted a video featuring herself, Kundra, and their son, Viaan, at a theatre. The clip featured the 'Sukhee' actress getting an autograph from Kundra on a tissue paper.

She is also heard saying, “First autograph. Abhi tak cheque par leti thi main.”

Kundra even read out the message he wrote for Shilpa. He said, “Raj loves you only.”

“My first autograph from my forever Hero Wishing you all the best for your foray into the Punjabi film industry. I’m beyond proud of you and your honest performance in Mehar.. May this film bring you huge success," she captioned the post.

“On the brink of a new start, Wishing you and the entire team of Mehar all the luck for the release today. Rab MEHAR kare," the post concluded.

