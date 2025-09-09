September 10 School Holiday or not?

On September 10, 2025, several states in India are deciding whether schools will reopen after days of closures caused by heavy rains, floods, and landslides. Authorities have emphasized that student safety remains the top priority, and reopening decisions vary from state to state depending on local conditions.

Jammu & Kashmir:

After being shut for 11 consecutive days due to continuous rainfall, flash floods, and landslides since August 26, schools in Jammu are scheduled to reopen on September 10. The administration has confirmed readiness to resume classes, except in areas still affected by flood damage.

Punjab:

In Amritsar, schools were closed on September 8 due to severe flooding. Most are expected to reopen from September 9, though institutions in hard-hit areas may remain shut until conditions improve.

Rajasthan:

The Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Dungarpur, Banswara, Rajsamand, Salumber, Udaipur, Jodhpur, Pali, and Phalodi, with very heavy rain in Sirohi, Barmer, Balotra, Jaisalmer, and Jalore. In response, schools in Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur observed a holiday on September 8. Any extension of closures for September 10 will depend on evolving weather conditions.

Parents Advised to Stay Updated:

Parents are urged to stay in touch with school authorities for the latest updates, as reopening decisions are being made at the district level based on weather and safety assessments.

Conclusion:

Jammu & Kashmir schools are scheduled to reopen on September 10.

In Punjab and Rajasthan, reopening depends on local flood and rain conditions.

Parents should confirm with schools before sending children to classes.

Also read: Odisha School Holidays in September 2025: Full List of Closures and Festival Breaks