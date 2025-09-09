RRB Group D Exam Dates 2025 Announced: CBT Starts November 17
The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the exam schedule for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025. According to the latest notification under CEN-08/2024, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Level-1 posts will be conducted from November 17, 2025, to the end of December 2025 in multiple phases across the country.
- This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies in various departments of Indian Railways.
RRB Group D Exam Schedule & Pattern
- Exam Dates: November 17, 2025 – December 2025 (multiple phases)
- Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
- Duration: 90 minutes
- Subjects: General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning
- Marking Scheme: 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer
- The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts across different RRB zones to accommodate the large pool of candidates.
Admit Card & City Intimation Slip
Candidates must regularly check their regional RRB websites for updates.
- City Intimation Slip: Released about 10 days before the exam
- Admit Card (Hall Ticket): Available for download 4 days prior to the exam date
For instance, candidates appearing on November 17 will get their city slip on November 7 and the admit card on November 13. Both documents are mandatory along with a valid ID proof to enter the exam center.
Selection Process for RRB Group D 2025
The recruitment will follow four stages:
- Computer-Based Test (CBT): Objective test on core subjects
- Physical Efficiency Test (PET): To assess candidates’ fitness levels
- Document Verification (DV): Verification of certificates and ID proofs
- Medical Examination: Final stage to check medical fitness
What Aspirants Should Do Now
- Keep checking the official regional RRB websites for updates
- Plan travel and accommodation after receiving the city slip
- Ensure to carry the admit card and valid ID proof on exam day
The RRB Group D exam is one of the largest recruitment drives of Indian Railways, and candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly in the remaining months.