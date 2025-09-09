RRB Group D Exam Dates 2025 Announced: CBT Starts November 17

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the exam schedule for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025. According to the latest notification under CEN-08/2024, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Level-1 posts will be conducted from November 17, 2025, to the end of December 2025 in multiple phases across the country.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies in various departments of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Exam Schedule & Pattern

Exam Dates: November 17, 2025 – December 2025 (multiple phases)

Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 90 minutes

Subjects: General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning

Marking Scheme: 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer

The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts across different RRB zones to accommodate the large pool of candidates.

Admit Card & City Intimation Slip

Candidates must regularly check their regional RRB websites for updates.

City Intimation Slip: Released about 10 days before the exam

Admit Card (Hall Ticket): Available for download 4 days prior to the exam date

For instance, candidates appearing on November 17 will get their city slip on November 7 and the admit card on November 13. Both documents are mandatory along with a valid ID proof to enter the exam center.

Selection Process for RRB Group D 2025

The recruitment will follow four stages:

Computer-Based Test (CBT): Objective test on core subjects

Physical Efficiency Test (PET): To assess candidates’ fitness levels

Document Verification (DV): Verification of certificates and ID proofs

Medical Examination: Final stage to check medical fitness

What Aspirants Should Do Now

Keep checking the official regional RRB websites for updates

Plan travel and accommodation after receiving the city slip

Ensure to carry the admit card and valid ID proof on exam day

The RRB Group D exam is one of the largest recruitment drives of Indian Railways, and candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly in the remaining months.