RRB Group D Exam Dates 2025 Announced: CBT Starts November 17

Sep 09, 2025, 16:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially released the exam schedule for the RRB Group D Recruitment 2025. According to the latest notification under CEN-08/2024, the Computer-Based Test (CBT) for Level-1 posts will be conducted from November 17, 2025, to the end of December 2025 in multiple phases across the country.

  • This recruitment drive aims to fill 32,438 vacancies in various departments of Indian Railways.

RRB Group D Exam Schedule & Pattern

  • Exam Dates: November 17, 2025 – December 2025 (multiple phases)
  • Mode: Computer-Based Test (CBT)
  • Duration: 90 minutes
  • Subjects: General Science, Mathematics, General Awareness, General Intelligence & Reasoning
  • Marking Scheme: 1/3 negative marking for each wrong answer
  • The exams will be conducted in multiple shifts across different RRB zones to accommodate the large pool of candidates.

Admit Card & City Intimation Slip

Candidates must regularly check their regional RRB websites for updates.

  • City Intimation Slip: Released about 10 days before the exam
  • Admit Card (Hall Ticket): Available for download 4 days prior to the exam date

For instance, candidates appearing on November 17 will get their city slip on November 7 and the admit card on November 13. Both documents are mandatory along with a valid ID proof to enter the exam center.

Selection Process for RRB Group D 2025

The recruitment will follow four stages:

  • Computer-Based Test (CBT): Objective test on core subjects
  • Physical Efficiency Test (PET): To assess candidates’ fitness levels
  • Document Verification (DV): Verification of certificates and ID proofs
  • Medical Examination: Final stage to check medical fitness

What Aspirants Should Do Now

  • Keep checking the official regional RRB websites for updates
  • Plan travel and accommodation after receiving the city slip
  • Ensure to carry the admit card and valid ID proof on exam day

The RRB Group D exam is one of the largest recruitment drives of Indian Railways, and candidates are advised to prepare thoroughly in the remaining months.


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RRB Group D Recruitment
RRB Recruitment 2025
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