Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9: First Week Nominations List Here

The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu 9, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, kicked off with a unique twist this season — the introduction of both celebrities and commoners into the house. A total of 15 contestants entered the show, including nine celebrities and six commoners selected through the Agnipariksha challenge.

The mix of stars and everyday people has already set the stage for drama, strategies, and clashes. To make things even more interesting, this season features two separate houses, promising a double dose of entertainment for viewers.

Who Are the Contestants?

Commoners: Kalyan Padala, Harita Harish, Demon Pavan, Srija Dammu, Priya Shetty, and Maryada Manish.

Celebrities: Asha Saini (Flora Saini), Jabardasth Emmanuel, Thanuja Puttaswamy, Shrasti Verma, Rithu Chowdhary, Sanjjana Galrani, Ramu Rathod, Bharani Shankar, and Suman Setty.

First Nomination Task – Week 1

The first nomination task of the season has already shaken things up. According to a viral tweet, nine contestants have been nominated for elimination in the very first week.

The nominated contestants are:

Rithu Chowdhary

Jabardasth Emmanuel

Thanuja Puttaswamy

Suman Setty

Ramu Rathod

Asha Saini (Flora Saini)

Sanjjana Galrani

Demon Pavan (from the commoners’ team)

Interestingly, Sanjjana Galrani was unanimously nominated by the commoners, while Bharani Shankar remains safe this week.

How to Save Your Favourite Contestants?

Fans can vote to save their favorite housemates via the JioCinema (JioHotstar) app. After subscribing, simply search for Bigg Boss Telugu 9, click on the show, and select the ‘Vote Now’ option. Viewers can then choose their preferred contestant from the nominated list and cast their vote.

With such a large number of contestants nominated in the very first week, the competition has already intensified. Viewers can expect plenty of drama and surprises as the season unfolds.