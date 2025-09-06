Schools Holiday in Indore on September 6 Due to Rain

The Indore district administration has declared a holiday for all schools, including government and private institutions, on September 6 due to incessant heavy rainfall. The decision applies to students of classes 1 to 12 and also affects Anganwadi centers.

Rainfall Statistics

Indore has received an impressive 33.5 inches of rainfall this monsoon season, mere inches shy of the average quota of 38 inches. The city witnessed significant rainfall on Friday, with 1.7 inches recorded in 12 hours. Weather experts predict that the city will not only meet its rainfall target but may also experience above-average rainfall this season.

Impact of Rainfall

The relentless downpour has led to a notable drop in temperatures. On Thursday, the maximum temperature plummeted to 24.0°C, six degrees below normal, while the minimum temperature stood at 23.2°C, slightly above normal. The Meteorological Department forecasts moderate to heavy rainfall in the next 5-7 days, which is expected to compensate for the rainfall deficit in July and August.

School Holiday

The district collector's decision to declare a holiday aims to ensure student safety during the heavy rainfall. With the weather expected to remain unpredictable in the coming days, the administration is taking necessary precautions to avoid any disruptions.

Weather Forecast

As September progresses, Indore is likely to experience more rainfall, given the current trends. The city's rainfall quota for the month has already been fulfilled in the first four days of September, with nearly 7 inches of rainfall recorded from Wednesday night to Thursday. The India Meteorological Department's forecast suggests that the city will continue to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, helping to offset the earlier deficit.

