Bank Holiday on September 6, 2025: Check State-Wise Updates

As per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, all banks across the country remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month. On the first, third, and fifth Saturdays, banks are operational unless a specific holiday has been declared under the RBI’s official holiday schedule.

With this rule in mind, many people are wondering: Are banks open on September 6, 2025?

Banks on September 6, 2025

Because September 6, 2025, is the first Saturday of the month, banks in most of India will be open. But an exception is being made in Sikkim where banks will remain closed because Id-e-Milad (Milad-un-Nabi) and local festival Indrajatra are being observed.

About Indrajatra

Indrajatra, or Yenya Punhi, is a significant cultural and religious event celebrated mostly in Kathmandu, Nepal. Indrajatra and Kumari Jatra are two primary events of the celebration. In India, Sikkim communities also celebrate the day traditionally, resulting in a bank holiday for the state.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September 2025

Here's the list of upcoming bank holidays for September:

September 12, 2025 (Friday): Banks in Jammu and Srinagar will be closed on account of the Friday after Eid-i-Milad-un-Nabi. Even though Eid falls on September 6, the holiday is celebrated a day later.

September 22, 2025 (Monday): A holiday will be taken in Rajasthan for Navratra Sthapna, which is the onset of the festival of Navratri.

September 23, 2025 (Tuesday): Jammu and Srinagar banks will remain shut to commemorate the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji.

September 29, 2025 (Monday): Banks in West Bengal, Assam, and Tripura will be closed for Maha Saptami (Durga Puja) festivities.

September 30, 2025 (Tuesday): Tri-state holiday will be witnessed in Tripura, Odisha, Assam, Manipur, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Bihar, and Jharkhand on the festival of Maha Ashtami/Durga Ashtami/Durga Puja.

Conclusion

In summary, banks will be closed on September 6, 2025, for Id-e-Milad and Indrajatra in Sikkim, but in the balance of India, banks will operate normally because the first Saturday of the month is falling. But a number of more regional holidays are scheduled towards the latter part of September for observance of festivals such as Navratri and Durga Puja.

