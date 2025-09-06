Jennifer Aniston does Courteney Cox’s hair, calls it ‘best day’ of her life

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Hollywood star Jennifer Anistion teamed up with her longtime friend and co-star Courtney Cox for a hairstyling video.

The two joined hands for a new video. In it, Aniston uses the products from her haircare line to give Cox a bit of glam.

“This is the greatest day of my life. I get to finally blow-dry Courtney’s hair,” the actress said as the Scream star sits in her styling chair, reports people.com.

Aniston takes her time spraying Cox’s hair with a detangler, which she’s always wanted to do “because she has this gorgeous head of hair, but there tends to be frizz on top.”

Even though the entrepreneur only uses “a little” of her product, Cox can’t help but compliment the instant difference.

“I don’t brush my hair, so the fact that you can get that comb through it like that is really a miracle,” Cox said.

Aniston reminds her that the product has been pretty successful at having happy customers, even winning “like 12 awards,” to which Cox asks, “That’s it?”

The ladies continue talking, with Aniston now moving on to the blow-drying phase using to give Cox some added “lift” as Aniston gives her a blowout.

They finish it off with a lightweight hair oil before posing together for the camera.

“The one where @jenniferaniston does @courteneycoxofficial's hair for our 4th birthday (and just in time for our birthday sale where everything is 20% off at LolaVie.com ),” the caption says.

Aniston and Cox featured together in the 1994 sitcom Friends. It also stars Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer.

The show revolves around six friends in their 20s and early 30s who live in Manhattan, New York City. The original executive producers were Kevin S. Bright, Kauffman, and Crane.

All ten seasons of Friends ranked within the top ten of the final television season ratings; ultimately reaching the number 1 spot in its eighth season. The series finale aired on May 6, 2004, and was watched by around 52.5 million American viewers, making it the fifth-most-watched series finale in television history and the most-watched television episode of the 2000s.

