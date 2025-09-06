Natural Star Nani posts picture of his beefed-up look for 'The Paradise'

Hyderabad, Sep 6 (IANS) Telugu star Nani, who is now playing the lead in director Srikanth Odela's eagerly awaited action thriller, ‘The Paradise’, has delighted his fans by releasing a picture of his beefed up look for the film on the occasion of completing 17 years in the film industry.

The actor, who plays a character called Jadel in the film, took to his social media timelines to share the picture. He wrote, "17 years with all your love. I’m just getting started …"

The picture of Nani showcasing his biceps has thrilled fans. Needless to say, the still has now gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, sources in the know say that the talkie portions of the film are currently being shot on massive sets erected in Hyderabad.

It may be recalled that director Odela has already made it clear that that every character in the film will be introduced through two posters. Keeping in tune with the director's announcement, the makers of the film had released two looks of actor Nani as Jadel in the film earlier this year.

The film, which is scheduled to hit screens on March 26 next year, has triggered huge expectations.

For the unaware, the team has already disclosed that actor Raghav Juyal, who is best known for his impressive performance in the action entertainer 'Kill', will be playing the antagonist in the film.

The film, which is being made as a pan India entertainer, is to be released in eight languages namely Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Bengali, English, and Spanish.

Paradise, considered to be Nani's most ambitious project till date, is being produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the banner of SLV Cinemas. Nani and director Srikanth Odela have joined hands once more in Paradise after their film together, 'Dussehra' emerged a blockbuster.

'The Paradise' is set to hit theaters on March 26, 2026. A huge action episode was recently shot in a specially constructed massive set under the supervision of fight master Real Satish. For this high-intensity action sequence, foreign stunt masters were also brought in to work with Real Satish. Sources close to the unit have said that this action sequence will be a highlight of the film.

