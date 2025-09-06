September 6 School Holiday: Telangana, UP, Punjab, Himachal, J&K, Kerala Updates

Saturday, September 6, 2025, is going to be a holiday for schools, colleges, and other institutions in some Indian states. Schools, colleges, and institutions are closed on this day due to two significant reasons: prominent religious festivals and the persisting effects of heavy floods and rain in various parts of the country. Parents, students, and teachers can refer below for the state-wise holiday list, the reasons behind the shutdown, and reopening dates.

Telangana: Ganesh Immersion Holiday

In Hyderabad, Secunderabad, Ranga Reddy, and Medchal–Malkajgiri districts, the state government declared a holiday on Ganesh idol immersion. Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao issued the directive, making it a general holiday.

To set right the academic calendar, September 11, 2025 (second Saturday) will be treated as a full working day for colleges and schools.

Uttar Pradesh (Moradabad): Three-Day Break

Students of Moradabad district will have a three-day holiday from September 5 to 7, 2025:

September 5 – Barah Wafat

September 6 – Anant Chaturdashi / Ganesh Visarjan

September 7 – Sunday weekly holiday

Classes will resume on Monday, September 8, 2025.

Punjab: Institutions Closed Until September 7

The Punjab Education Department has extended the closure of all schools, colleges, polytechnics, and universities through September 7, 2025 because of the worst floods in almost four decades. Several districts are still affected. In case of an improvement in the situation, students return to classes from September 8, 2025.

Himachal Pradesh: Safety Closure During Rains

All private and government schools, as well as DIETs, in Himachal Pradesh have been closed until September 7, 2025. The move comes after continuous rains, frequent landslides, and warnings sounded by the IMD. The authorities made it clear that the action was taken to ensure student safety. Schools will probably resume from September 8.

Jammu & Kashmir: Reopening After Two Weeks

The Kashmir Valley schools will reopen on September 8, 2025, after almost two weeks of shutdown due to heavy rain and floods. The Directorate of School Education has instructed institutions to carry out cleanliness campaigns and building inspections prior to students' return.

Heavy losses were imposed by the floods, including destroyed school buildings, delayed exams, homeless families, and loss of life.

Kerala: Onam Festival Holidays

Schools in Kerala are on break from September 4 to 7, 2025, during the Onam festival. The long break, along with nearby weekend and festival holidays, provides students with nearly 10 uninterrupted days of holiday. Normal classes will resume after the festival season, according to the academic calendar.

Summary

On 6th September 2025, schools across most states will be closed. While the day is celebrated in Telangana and Uttar Pradesh as Ganesh Visarjan and Anant Chaturdashi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, and Jammu & Kashmir are reeling under floodwaters due to relentless rains, causing longer closures. In Kerala, school Onam festivities have resulted in closures during the festive holiday season.

