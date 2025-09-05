IIT JAM 2026 Registration Open: Apply Online at JOAPS Portal by October 12
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay has officially opened the registration for IIT JAM 2026. This examination is mandatory for students aspiring to enroll in M.Sc. and Integrated M.Sc.–PhD programs across various IITs and IISc.
Registration Window:
Candidates can register online from September 5, 2025, to October 12, 2025 through the official JAM Online Application Processing System (JOAPS) portal at jam2026.iitb.ac.in.
Creating an account on JOAPS is essential as it allows candidates to submit applications, download admit cards, check results, and view cut-off scores. Experts recommend completing the registration early to avoid last-minute issues. Before applying, candidates should carefully review the IIT JAM 2026 eligibility criteria to ensure they qualify. The application fee ranges from INR 1,000 to INR 2,700, depending on the candidate’s category and gender.
How to Apply for IIT JAM 2026;
Follow these steps to complete the application:
- Register on JOAPS – Provide your personal details, email ID, and mobile number to create an account.
- Log In – Use your enrollment ID and password to access the application form.
- Fill Personal Information – Enter accurate details, including name, date of birth, and contact information.
- Academic Details – Submit information about your degree, university, graduation year, and other academic credentials.
- Upload Documents – Upload scanned copies of your photograph and signature in the specified format and size.
- Select Exam Preferences – Choose the JAM 2026 paper and your preferred test cities.
- Pay Application Fee – Complete the application by paying the fee online via credit/debit card or net banking.
- Candidates are advised to double-check all details before final submission to avoid discrepancies. For more updates and detailed instructions, visit the official JOAPS portal.