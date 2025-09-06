Bank Holiday Today, September 6: Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations, Eid-e-Milad Holiday in Gangtok

Today, September 6, 2025, marks Anant Chaturdashi, the final day of Ganesh Chaturthi, with Ganesh Visarjan being celebrated across Maharashtra and several other parts of India. While the festivities are in full swing, banks are not closed nationwide. Bank holidays differ from state to state, as per the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)’s state-wise holiday calendar.

Bank Holiday in Gangtok

According to RBI’s calendar, banks in Gangtok, Sikkim will remain closed on September 6 for Id-e-Milad (Milad-Un-Nabi) / Indrajatra. Customers are advised to check the complete list of regional bank holidays before visiting their branches.

Id-e-Milad / Milad-un-Nabi: Commemorates the birth of Prophet Muhammad. Sunnis observe it on the 12th of Rabi al-Awwal, while Shi’as mark it on the 17th.

Indrajatra: Celebrates Lord Indra, the God of Rain, marking the end of the harvest season. It is primarily celebrated in Nepal’s Kathmandu valley and to some extent in Sikkim.

Ganesh Visarjan Today

The ten-day Ganeshotsav festival, which began on Ganesh Chaturthi, concludes today with Ganesh Visarjan. Devotees across Maharashtra and beyond will take part in grand processions, immersing idols of Lord Ganesha in rivers and lakes with chants, music, and celebrations.

Is September 6 a Regular Bank Holiday?

September 6 also happens to be the first Saturday of the month. Banks remain open on first and third Saturdays, and closed on the second and fourth Saturdays. Hence, apart from Gangtok, most banks across India will function normally today.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September 2025

Here’s the RBI’s state-wise list of bank closures this month:

September 8 (Monday): Mumbai – Id-e-Milad (rescheduled from Sep 5)

September 12 (Friday): Jammu & Srinagar – Friday following Eid-i-Milad-ul-Nabi

September 22 (Monday): Jaipur – Navratra Sthapna

September 23 (Tuesday): Jammu & Srinagar – Birthday of Maharaja Hari Singh Ji

September 29 (Monday): Agartala, Gangtok, Kolkata – Maha Saptami / Durga Puja

September 30 (Tuesday): Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Imphal, Jaipur, Guwahati, Kolkata, Patna, Ranchi – Maha Ashtami / Durga Ashtami / Durga Puja

The next nationwide bank holiday will be on Sunday, September 7, when all banks remain closed.

What You Can Do When Banks Are Closed

Even if your local branch is closed, customers can still:

Use online banking and mobile apps for fund transfers, bill payments, and other services.

Access ATMs and digital wallets for cash withdrawals and payments.

Bank holidays are determined under the Negotiable Instruments Act and apply only to physical branch operations. Digital banking services remain available unless notified otherwise.