BPSC 71st CCE Admit Card 2025 Released – Exam on September 13

The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit cards for the Integrated 71st Combined (Preliminary) Competitive Examination today, September 6, 2025. Candidates who have applied can download their hall tickets from the official BPSC website: bpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The preliminary exam is scheduled for September 13, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM. This recruitment drive will fill 1,264 vacancies across various government departments in Bihar.

Steps to download the 71st CCE Admit Card 2025:

Visit the official login page: bpsconline.bihar.gov.in/candidate/login

Enter your login credentials and submit

Download your admit card

Take a printout for future reference

BPSC LDC Main Exam Schedule Released

In addition, the Commission has released the schedule for the Lower Division Clerk (LDC) Main (Objective) Exam (Advt. No. 43/2025). The exam will be conducted on September 20, 2025, in two shifts:

Morning: 10:00 AM to 12:15 PM

Afternoon: 2:00 PM to 4:15 PM

Admit cards for the LDC exam will be available on bpsc.bihar.gov.in one week before the exam. The LDC recruitment drive is set to fill 26 vacancies.

For complete details, candidates are advised to refer to the official notification on the BPSC website.