School Holiday on January 27, 2026: Assam and Punjab Updates

Republic Day, celebrated every year on January 26, is one of India’s most important national holidays. In 2026, Republic Day falls on Monday, January 26, and all government and private educational institutions across the country remain closed as it is a mandatory gazetted holiday.

With schools closed on January 26, many parents and students are curious to know whether Tuesday, January 27, 2026, will also be observed as a holiday or if regular classes will resume.

Is January 27, 2026, a National Holiday?

January 27, 2026 (Tuesday), is not declared a national public holiday. In most parts of India, schools are expected to reopen and follow their usual academic timetable after the Republic Day break. However, in a few states, additional holidays have been announced due to local festivals, government decisions, or special state-level events.

State-Wise School Holiday Status for January 27, 2026

Here is a look at the states where schools will remain closed on January 27, 2026:

Assam:

The Assam government has declared January 27 as a state holiday in observance of Gwthar Bathou San (Bathow Puja). As a result, schools and colleges across Assam will remain closed on this day.

Punjab:

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has announced a holiday for all government, private, and aided schools on January 27, 2026. This decision follows the state-level Republic Day celebrations held in Hoshiarpur, allowing students, teachers, and families additional time to participate in events and spend time together.

Status in Other States

In most other Indian states and union territories, January 27 is a regular working day for schools. However, some private institutions may declare a holiday based on their academic calendars, local observances, or administrative decisions. Students and parents are advised to confirm the schedule directly with their schools.

School Holidays Around Republic Day

The month of January generally includes several important holidays for students across India. Apart from Republic Day on January 26, schools often observe holidays for:

New Year’s Day – January 1

Makar Sankranti / Pongal – January 14

Regional festivals and state-specific celebrations

These holidays vary based on regional traditions and official state government notifications.

Important Advice for Parents and Students

Since school holiday calendars can differ from state to state and even from one institution to another, it is best to check official circulars, school websites, or messages from school authorities to confirm whether January 27, 2026, is a holiday in your area.

Staying informed will help avoid confusion and ensure a smooth return to academic activities after the Republic Day break.