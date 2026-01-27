Chinmayi Reacts After Chiranjeevi Denies Casting Couch in Telugu Cinema

Singer Chinmayi Sripaada has strongly reacted to veteran actor Chiranjeevi’s recent remarks dismissing the existence of casting couch practices in the Telugu film industry. Drawing from her own experiences and accounts shared by other women, Chinmayi asserted that exploitation and harassment remain deeply rooted problems, especially for women trying to build careers in cinema and music.

During a public event in Hyderabad, Chiranjeevi stated that there was no “casting couch culture as such” in the industry and suggested that outcomes depended on individual choices, adding that “the industry is like a mirror, it reflects who you are.” His comments triggered widespread criticism online, with many accusing him of placing responsibility on victims rather than acknowledging systemic abuse.

Responding on X (formerly Twitter), Chinmayi firmly rejected his claims, calling the casting couch “rampant” and alleging that women are often denied opportunities if they do not offer what is euphemistically referred to as “full commitment.” She clarified that in industry parlance, this term often carries sexual connotations rather than professional dedication.

Chinmayi also countered the idea that the film industry merely reflects personal character. She pointed out that many women entering the industry today are educated, globally exposed, and fully aware of professional boundaries, yet still face exploitation. According to her, harassment persists not because of who women are, but because of men in positions of power who believe they are entitled to sexual favours in exchange for work.

Recounting her own traumatic experience, Chinmayi spoke about being molested by lyricist Vairamuthu when she was barely out of her teens, despite respecting him as a mentor and having her mother present nearby. She stressed that neither age, upbringing, nor parental presence can protect women from abuse by powerful men who misuse their authority.

The singer also highlighted several other instances of misconduct within the industry, including an attempted sexual assault on a female musician in a recording studio and repeated inappropriate behaviour by a male singer who continues to be platformed despite allegations. Chinmayi said such incidents force many women to leave creative spaces altogether, underscoring how normalized abuse has become.

Addressing generational perspectives, Chinmayi acknowledged that Chiranjeevi belongs to an era where professional relationships may have been different. However, she argued that today’s industry operates under new dynamics, with increased competition, power imbalances, and exploitation that cannot be dismissed or ignored.

She further reflected on the backlash faced by the MeToo movement in India, noting how several senior figures, including women, publicly discredited survivors who spoke up. Chinmayi criticized such responses for reinforcing silence and stigma around sexual harassment, rather than supporting accountability.

Chiranjeevi’s remarks continue to draw sharp reactions on social media, with many voices echoing Chinmayi’s stance and calling for greater acknowledgment of systemic issues, survivor support, and meaningful change within the film industry.