January 27 Stock Market Holiday or Not? NSE and BSE Trading Status

Investors and traders are actively searching to know whether January 27, 2026, is a stock market holiday or a regular trading day. As per the official trading calendar released by the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE), January 27 is a normal working day with full market operations.

There is no public holiday, festival, or special occasion scheduled for January 27 that would impact stock market functioning. As a result, equity, derivatives, currency, and commodity segments will remain open, and trading will continue according to regular market hours.

Following the Republic Day holiday on January 26, stock markets will reopen tomorrow for normal trading, allowing investors to resume buying and selling activities without interruption. Market participants are advised to plan their trades and settlements accordingly.

Online trading platforms, clearing services, and settlement operations will also function as per their standard schedules. There are no announcements of market closure from any exchange or regulatory authority for January 27.

In short, January 27 is a full trading day for Indian stock markets, and all market segments will operate normally.