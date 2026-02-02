School Holiday on February 3? Telangana, AP, TN, Karnataka Status

Many parents and students are searching online to find out whether February 3 is a school holiday or a regular working day. As of now, February 3 is a normal working day for most schools across India, as there are no festivals, special occasions, or official holiday announcements scheduled for this date.

Schools in most states are expected to function normally, with regular classes, examinations, and academic activities continuing as per schedule.

No General School Holiday Announced

There has been no official announcement from state governments or education departments declaring a school holiday on February 3. Unlike months with major festivals or seasonal breaks, February usually has fewer holidays and more focus on academics.

State-wise School Status on February 3

Here is the expected status of schools in major states:

Telangana: Schools are open; no holiday notification issued

Andhra Pradesh: Regular school day with normal classes

Tamil Nadu: Schools are functioning as usual

Karnataka: No school holiday announced

Kerala: Schools remain open, academic activities continue

Uttar Pradesh: No holiday declared for February 3

Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan, Gujarat, West Bengal, Punjab: Schools are expected to remain open

At present, no state has announced a school holiday specifically for February 3.

Why Schools Are Open in February

February is generally considered an important academic month. Many schools use this period for:

Pre-final and annual examinations

Syllabus completion

Revision classes and assessments

Due to this, holidays are kept to a minimum unless there is a major festival or unavoidable reason.

Important Advice for Parents and Students

Always check official school notices, circulars, or WhatsApp messages

Some private or international schools may follow different calendars

Local holidays may be announced at the district level, though none are reported yet

Final Word

To sum up, February 3 is not a school holiday and is expected to be a regular working day for schools across most Indian states, including Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, and others. Students should attend school as usual unless their school issues a separate notice.

Stay updated with official announcements to avoid any last-minute confusion.

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