I Hope Barabar Premistha gives Chandra Hass a strong breakthrough: Aadi Saikumar

Barabar Premistha, starring Attitude Star Chandra Hass in the lead, is directed by Sampath Rudra. Presented by Kakarla Satyanarayana, the film is produced by Geda Chandu, Gayatri Chinny, and AVR under the banners of CC Creations and AVR Movie Wonders. Miss India finalist Meghna Mukherjee plays the female lead, while Arjun Mahi (of Ishtamga fame) essays the antagonist’s role. The film is all set for a grand theatrical release on February 6th.

Ahead of the release, the makers hold a pre-release event on Sunday (February 1). The event was graced by chief guests Jayanth C Paranjee, JD Chakravarthy, and Aadi Saikumar, along with the film’s cast and crew.

Chandra Hass said: “I am a big fan of Jayanth sir’s films like Teen Maar and Shankar Dada. Aadi anna has made an incredible comeback—he is truly an inspiration to me. JD Chakravarthy sir looks the same even today. I’m deeply grateful that so many people came here for me.

I can never repay the debt of my father Prabhakar, who gave birth to me and raised me. Meghna will become a big heroine in Telugu cinema. Dhruvan is extremely talented and has delivered fantastic songs for this film. My thanks to Chinny garu, Chandu garu, and Venky garu for producing this movie without any compromises. Special thanks to cinematographer Shekhar anna, who played a key role in bringing this project to me.

This film will not bore the audience even for a second. With countless and unimaginable twists, it will keep viewers glued from start to finish. Director Sampath has made this film beautifully and presented me really well. I hope audiences watch and support Barabar Premistha on February 6.”

Aadi Saikumar stated: “I worked with Prabhakar anna on Next Nuvve. Even back then, he spoke highly of Chandra Hass and said he would become a good hero—and I believed it. I’ve seen how hard Chandra Hass works with complete honesty. I sincerely wish him a big hit.

I hope Barabar Premistha becomes a major turning point in Chandra Hass’ career. I urge audiences to watch the film in theatres on February 6 and support the team.”

Jayanth C Paranjee said: “The title Barabar Premistha itself reflects attitude, confidence, and swagger—just like Chandra Hass, our Attitude Star. He is also a good singer. Meghna too has great energy and attitude. Sampath has directed the film wonderfully, and I really liked all the songs composed by Dhruvan.

I strongly believe this film will be a big hit. I request everyone to watch Barabar Premistha on February 6 and support the team.”

Prabhakar acknowledged: “Aadi is my first hero. When Shambhala became a hit, I was happier than even Sai Kumar garu. I’m delighted that Aadi attended this event. DOP Shekhar brought this story to me, and the entire team worked extremely hard on this film.

I hope their efforts are rewarded on February 6. Dhruvan has given excellent music. Chandra Hass never lets negativity affect him—he always moves forward positively. Meghna is extremely passionate about cinema. I request audiences to watch and encourage this film.”

JD Chakravarthy stated : “Whatever Chandra Hass does naturally attracts people. I will definitely watch this film for Prabhakar. Starting his life as a constable and rising to become a television star, Prabhakar’s journey is truly inspiring. Meghna looks impressive, and Dhruvan’s music is excellent. My best wishes to the entire team. Don’t miss Barabar Premistha in theatres on February 6.”

Director Sampath Rudra said: “I’ve always admired Aadi garu’s love stories, and I’m happy he came to support us today. Producer Venky is my classmate—without him, this film wouldn’t exist. Chandu and Chinny joined the project later. Chinny and I worked together as assistant directors on Rechipo.

Dhruvan has delivered outstanding music. No commercial film like this has come with a Telangana backdrop before. The climax will shock everyone—you’ll walk out of the theatre still under its impact. Please watch Barabar Premistha on February 6.”

Meghna Mukherjee affirmed: “Thank you to all the guests who came to support us. Chandu, Chinny, and Venky sir stood like the backbone of this project. I’m thankful to Sampath garu for giving me a lovely role like Bujji. Working with Chandra Hass has been a joy. Dhruvan’s music is amazing. Our film releases on February 6—please watch it in theatres.”

Arjun Mahi said : “I played the hero in Sampath’s first film, and now I’m back as the villain in Barabar Premistha. I hope this film gives Chandrahas a big hit. Meghna makes her Tollywood debut with this film. Please watch and support it on February 6.”

Pooja Bedi stated: “Thank you to everyone who invited me to the Barabar Premistha event. I wish Chandra Hass great success with this film. The movie releases on February 6—please support it.”

Producer & Distributor Vamsi Nandipati speaks:

“I’ve watched the footage of Barabar Premistha. After this film, Prabhakar won’t just be known as someone’s son—he’ll proudly be known as the father of Attitude Star Chandrahas. Please watch the film in theatres on February 6.”

Music Director RR Dhruvan speaks:

“My thanks to the director and producers for giving me this opportunity. I loved Sampath’s story. The song ‘Reddy Mama’ has already gone viral. With this film, Chandra Hass is sure to score a hit on February 6.”

Producers Chandu, Chinny & Venky said:

“Thank you to all the guests and media friends who attended this event. Special thanks to Chandra Hass for standing by us throughout this journey. We made this film with great effort and conviction. Sampath has directed it brilliantly. Barabar Premistha releases on February 6. We hope audiences will support and encourage our film.”

