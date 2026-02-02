Bank Holiday Next Week: Only one holiday between February 2 and 8

With the new week set to begin, bank customers planning branch visits should note that there will be minimal disruption to banking services in the week starting February 2, 2026, according to the holiday calendar issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Only one bank holiday between February 2 and 8

As per the RBI calendar, banks will remain closed only on Sunday, February 8, which is a regular weekend holiday observed across the country. There are no additional public or regional holidays during this period, meaning banks will function normally on all weekdays.

Bank holidays mainly affect services that require physical visits to bank branches, while digital banking services such as UPI, net banking and mobile banking remain operational.

Bank holidays in February 2026

Overall, February will see up to nine bank holidays, including weekends and region-specific observances. The complete list is as follows:

February 1 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (pan-India)

February 8 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (pan-India)

February 14 (Saturday): Second Saturday (pan-India)

February 15 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (pan-India)

February 18 (Wednesday): Gangtok, Sikkim – Losar festival

Losar marks the Tibetan New Year and is widely celebrated in the state, with the traditional Losar Cham masked dance being a key attraction.

February 19 (Thursday): Maharashtra (Mumbai, Nagpur, Belapur) – Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of the Maratha warrior king and founder of the Maratha Empire.

February 20 (Friday): Aizawl (Mizoram), Imphal (Manipur) – State Day / Statehood Day

The occasion marks the elevation of Mizoram and Manipur, along with Meghalaya, as full-fledged states under the North-Eastern Region (Reorganisation) Act, 1971.

February 22 (Sunday): Weekly holiday (pan-India)

February 28 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday (pan-India)

While Mahashivratri is observed as a bank holiday in some parts of the country, the festival falls on February 15 this year, which is already a Sunday and therefore covered under the regular weekly closure.

Customers are advised to plan branch-related banking activities accordingly and check state-wise notifications for region-specific holidays.