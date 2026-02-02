UGC NET December 2025 Result Date: NTA to Release Results by February 4

Candidates who appeared for the UGC National Eligibility Test (NET) December 2025 are eagerly waiting for their results, which are expected to be announced shortly. The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to release the results by February 4, according to the official schedule.

Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards on the official website — ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Exam Schedule and Coverage

The UGC NET December 2025 examination was conducted between December 31 and January 7 at examination centres across the country. The computer-based test was held in two daily sessions:

Morning shift: 9:00 am to 12:00 noon

Afternoon shift: 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm

The examination covered more than 80 subjects, assessing candidates across a wide range of academic disciplines.

Purpose of the UGC NET Exam

The UGC NET serves as a qualifying examination for:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Appointment as Assistant Professor

Admission to PhD programmes

Candidates who qualify under Category 2 and Category 3 can use their NET scores for PhD admissions. The validity of these scores is one year from the date of result declaration.

Answer Key and Evaluation Process

NTA had earlier released the provisional answer keys on January 14, giving candidates the opportunity to raise objections until January 17. After reviewing all challenges, the agency revised the answer keys where required. The final results will be prepared based on these revised answer keys.

Normalisation and Scoring Method

For subjects conducted in multiple shifts, NTA applies a normalisation process to ensure equal assessment standards for all candidates. This process follows the equi-percentile method, where:

Scores are calculated separately for each shift

Percentile scores are then aligned across shifts

In cases of variation, the lowest percentile at a particular cut-off is applied uniformly to maintain fairness

The final result will be released in percentile format, along with raw or normalised marks, depending on the subject and number of shifts conducted.

What Candidates Should Do Next

Candidates are advised to:

Regularly check the official website for updates

Keep login credentials ready

Download and save their scorecards once released

The announcement of the UGC NET December 2025 results will be a crucial step for aspirants aiming for careers in teaching, research, and doctoral studies across Indian universities.

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