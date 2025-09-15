Rajasthan NEET AYUSH UG Counselling 2025: Round 1 Allotment Results Today

The Rajasthan NEET UG AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 allotment results are set to be announced today, September 15, 2025. According to the official notification, the results will be made live after 5 PM. Candidates are advised to check the official website and download their allotment result as soon as it is released.

Once the first allotment results are announced, students will have the opportunity to submit any grievances regarding their allotment. The grievance submission window will remain open until 2 PM on September 16, 2025. Following this, the final allotment results will be released on the same day after 6 PM.

Candidates can access the Rajasthan NEET UG AYUSH Round 1 allotment results on the official counselling website, rajayushcounselling.com. A direct link to download the allotment PDF will also be provided once available.

How to Download Rajasthan AYUSH UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result:

Visit the official website: rajayushcounselling.com

Click on the link for Rajasthan AYUSH Counselling 2025 Round 1 allotment result.

The allotment PDF will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

After the final allotment, candidates must report to their allotted colleges between September 18 and September 20, 2025, to complete the admission process.