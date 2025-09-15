School Holiday on September 16 in Pune Amidst Heavy Rains

Continuous overnight rainfall threw normal life out of gear in Pune, prompting several schools across the city to declare a holiday on Monday. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) clarified that no official directive had been issued for school closures, either for Monday or Tuesday.

Vijaykumar Thorat, Deputy Commissioner at PMC, explained that the civic body had not announced a shutdown since the India Meteorological Department (IMD) did not issue a red alert for Pune. “As of now, there is no red alert. If the IMD revises its forecast, we will immediately review the situation and act accordingly,” Thorat said.

Despite the absence of an official order, many schools informed parents late Sunday night or early Monday morning about closures. Others opted for a delayed start to the school day after heavy traffic jams disrupted the movement of school buses.

One school in Undri informed parents that exams began 20–30 minutes later than scheduled due to rain-related delays in students’ arrival. Consequently, dispersal timings were also pushed back.

In Baner, a school declared a full holiday but kept its daycare facility open for working parents, while requesting them to collect their children by 5 pm for safety reasons.

With heavy rains expected to continue, parents and schools alike are awaiting further clarity from the authorities.