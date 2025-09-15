RRB NTPC CBT-1 2025 Answer Key Released: Download Now at Official Website

The Railway Recruitment Board has released the provisional answer key for the NTPC Undergraduate CBT-1 exam on September 15, 2025, at 4 PM across all regional RRB websites. Candidates can now download their response sheets, the answer key, and the question paper from the official portals. This allows them to cross-check their answers, estimate their scores, and gauge their chances of progressing to the next stage of the recruitment process.

The Board has also opened the objections window for candidates who find errors or have concerns about the provided answers. The window will remain open from September 15 at 4 PM until September 20 at 11.55 PM. To raise an objection, candidates need to pay a fee of Rs.50 per question along with applicable bank charges. Only objections supported by valid justification will be accepted, while invalid or unsupported challenges may be rejected.

Once all objections are reviewed, the RRB will release the final answer key, which will be used as the basis for the preparation of results.

Candidates can access their answer keys and response sheets by logging in with their registration number and date of birth on their respective regional RRB websites. It is advised to check carefully and file any objections well before the deadline.

This marks an important milestone for the lakhs of aspirants who appeared for the RRB NTPC CBT-1 exam between August 7 and September 9, 2025. The release of the provisional key provides much-needed clarity and sets the stage for the declaration of results in the coming weeks.