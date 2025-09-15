September 16 Bank Holiday or not?

With September 16, 2025 looming near, everyone wants to know if the banks will be closed tomorrow. Though September is quite busy with many regional and festive holidays, tomorrow is not a national bank holiday. Banks will open as usual for most states on September 16, but some areas will have closures based on local events and festivals.

No All-India Bank Holiday

September 16 is not a gazetted holiday in the Reserve Bank of India's official calendar. Therefore, in major states like Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh, banks will operate as usual. Customers can look forward to usual banking services without any hindrance.

States Observing Bank Holidays on September 16

Although there is no countrywide closure, there are a few states that have announced bank holidays in accordance with local festivals and regional occasions:

Goa – Banks will be closed to celebrate the occasion of Karam Puja, a tribal celebration.

Jharkhand – On the occasion of Karam Festival, banks will be closed throughout the state.

Odisha – Bank closures can be expected in some districts due to Nuakhai, an age-old agricultural festival.

Upcoming Bank Holidays in September

Although September 16 is a working day in most parts of the country, larger closures are scheduled later this month for larger festivals, including:

Ganesh Chaturthi (September 18 in Maharashtra and some other states)

Eid-e-Milad (September 16–17 in some states, although not all)

Dussehra (toward the end of September, throughout India with different dates)

Conclusion

In short, September 16, 2025, is not a bank holiday throughout most of India, and banks will be operational in most states. Only a few places like Goa, Jharkhand, and some parts of Odisha will close during local festivals. Customers should refer to the RBI regional holiday list or their own state notifications to verify if their local branch will close.

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