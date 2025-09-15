Accenture Trains 700,000 Employees in Agentic AI, Joins Google and Amazon

Accenture Plc is training more than 700,000 employees in agentic artificial intelligence as the consulting giant works to meet rising client demand in the field, Chief Executive Officer Julie Sweet told Bloomberg Television in an interview.

Sweet revealed that training in the basics of the technology began this month. Acknowledging that each new wave of technology requires large-scale reskilling, she said, “Accenture’s core competency is to do that at scale.”

What is Agentic AI?

Agentic AI refers to systems that are more autonomous and goal-driven than conventional models. Unlike tools that only respond to prompts or follow fixed rules, agentic AI can set objectives, reason about how to achieve them, plan multi-step workflows, adapt to changing circumstances, and operate with minimal human oversight.

In addition to Accenture, companies such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google, Ciroos, and SuperOps are also adopting agentic AI to enhance performance.

This technology is capable of making decisions as conditions evolve, perceiving its environment through multiple data inputs, reasoning about that information, and adjusting actions accordingly. Instead of executing a single command, it can plan several steps—sometimes with sub-agents or modules—to accomplish broader goals.

Many agentic AI systems also learn continuously from their actions, using reinforcement learning or human feedback to improve over time. By contrast, traditional automation or rule-based systems (such as RPA) follow static instructions with little adaptability. Generative AI models excel at producing content but lack long-term autonomy. Agentic AI bridges that gap, moving toward more proactive, decision-making behavior.