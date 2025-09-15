Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Shrasti Verma’s One-Week Earnings in the House

The first elimination of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has taken place, and choreographer Shrasti Verma, best known for her work in Pushpa 2, is the season’s first evictee.

Shrasti’s journey inside the house was cut short within just a week. Despite her weekly earnings of ₹2 lakh, she couldn’t survive the public vote and was evicted after receiving the fewest votes from viewers.

Her exit was an emotional moment, as she didn’t get enough time to showcase her personality and skills compared to the other housemates.

The weekend episode hosted by Nagarjuna was a mix of entertainment and drama. While bidding farewell to Shrasti, the host also pulled up contestants like Srija and Emmanuel, leaving the house in a serious mood ahead of the second week.

With Shrasti gone, the game has intensified. The nominations for Week 2 are all set to begin today, promising more twists and drama inside the Bigg Boss house.