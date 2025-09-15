September 16 Stock Market Holiday or not?

As investors prepare for a fresh trading day, most people are wondering if the Indian stock market will be open on Tuesday, 16 September 2025. The good news for investors and traders is that NSE (National Stock Exchange) and BSE (Bombay Stock Exchange) will operate normally. Tomorrow has no stock market holiday planned since 16 September is not a national holiday, festival, or special observation in India.

No Holiday on September 16, 2025

It is clear from the trading calendar released by NSE and BSE that September 16, 2025 is a normal working day. All segments of the market, namely Equity, Derivatives, and SLB (Securities Lending and Borrowing), will be open under normal trading hours.

September 2025 Stock Market Holidays

Though September 16 is a working day, however, traders must observe the official market holidays in this month:

September 8, 2025 (Monday): Ganesh Chaturthi – Market Closed

September 16, 2025 (Tuesday): Open (No Holiday)

September 24, 2025 (Wednesday): Eid-e-Milad – Market Closed

September 29, 2025 (Monday): Dussehra – Market Closed

This implies the next trading holiday will be on September 24, 2025 (Eid-e-Milad).

Conclusion

In conclusion, the stock markets will be open on September 16, 2025, and investors can go about their routine trading as usual. The next announced stock market holiday is towards the end of the month on Eid-e-Milad (September 24) and then comes Dussehra (September 29).

Also read: September 16 School Holiday or not?