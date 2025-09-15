September 16 School Holiday or not?

As parents and students make preparations for the coming week, many are curious to know if September 16, 2025, will be a school holiday. Though September sees some festive breaks all over India, tomorrow should be an ordinary working day for schools in most states.

No Nationwide Holiday on September 16

September 16 is not mentioned as a gazetted holiday. Aside from some weather-related disruptions, schools in major states such as Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, and Andhra Pradesh are expected to be open. The next significant school holidays are planned later this month for Ganesh Chaturthi, Eid-e-Milad, and Dussehra.

Weather-Related Closures in Select Regions

Though there is no formal holiday, weather-related disruptions are still hitting some districts:

Maharashtra (Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Raigad): There has been waterlogging and traffic congestion in various areas due to heavy rain. Schools in Hadapsar and surrounding areas in Pune were closed on September 15. No holiday has yet been officially confirmed for tomorrow, and parents should await confirmation early morning.

Jammu & Kashmir: Schools have reopened recently following prolonged shutdowns caused by floods and landslides. Some of the flood-affected areas are likely to be delayed in resuming classes.

Punjab: Most schools have reopened following recent rains, but some low-lying areas are still keeping an eye on local conditions.

Rajasthan: Previous shutdowns in Udaipur, Jalore, and Dungarpur (on September 8) were weather-related. Tomorrow should be an ordinary school day unless fresh warnings are sounded.

Telangana: An orange alert for heavy rain has been put out, but no holiday has been announced yet.

Local Updates for September 16

Mumbai: A holiday has not been declared by the BMC, but in view of IMD warnings of heavy rain and 40 km/h winds, parents are monitoring the situation closely.

Pune: Schools were closed today (September 15) in certain areas. Tomorrow will depend on rain at night; they are expected to release updates through WhatsApp groups and community announcements.

Other States: In most of India, schools will run normally on September 16, with no holiday planned.

Final Word

To sum it up, September 16, 2025, is not a national school holiday. Except in rain-affected areas such as Pune and certain areas of Maharashtra, schools all over India are likely to remain open. Parents must monitor official communications from schools and the local authority, particularly in districts that receive IMD orange or red alerts.

Also read: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2025 Released – Direct Link Here