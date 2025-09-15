Bank Holidays from September 15–30: Check Complete List

Banks in several parts of the country will remain closed on select days between September 15 and September 30 due to regional festivals and Durga Puja celebrations. According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday calendar, banks in different states will observe holidays on different dates.

Bank closures often disrupt transactions and other financial work, so customers are advised to plan ahead. Many people try to complete their banking tasks before holidays to avoid last-minute inconvenience.

Here is the list of upcoming bank holidays:

September 18 – All private and public banks in Jammu and Srinagar will remain shut on account of Unitarian Anniversary Day.

September 22 – Banks in Jaipur will remain closed for Navratri Sthapana celebrations.

September 23 – In Jammu and Srinagar, banks will be closed to mark the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh, the last ruler of Jammu & Kashmir.

September 29 – Banks in Agartala, Kolkata, and Guwahati will remain closed for Maha Saptami, the seventh day of Durga Puja.

September 30 – Banks in several cities including Agartala, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati, Imphal, Jaipur, Kolkata, Patna, and Ranchi will be closed for Durga Ashtami.

Apart from these, banks across India will also observe their regular holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month, along with Sundays.

Customers are advised to check with their local bank branch regarding the holiday list in their state and plan important financial transactions accordingly.