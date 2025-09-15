HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2025 Released – Direct Link Here

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has officially declared the Class 10 and Class 12 improvement exam results 2025 on September 12, 2025. Candidates who wrote the improvement exams are now able to view their provisional marks from the board's website, hpbose.org.

Provisional Results – Final Marksheets from Schools

The marks published online are temporary in nature. Students have to obtain their original and new marksheets from their own schools when released by HPBOSE. Candidates have been directed by the board to use the online scorecards as a point of reference until the official marksheets are given.

Passing Criteria for Supplementary Exams

In order to pass the supplementary exams, students need to achieve at least 33% marks in all subjects as well as in the aggregate. Those candidates who find themselves eligible with this minimum mark will be considered pass, whereas those who do not get the minimum marks will have to reappear for the 2026 board exams.

How to Download HPBOSE Supplementary Results 2025

Students may view their Class 10 and Class 12 supplementary results as follows:

Go to the official HPBOSE website – hpbose.org

Click on the 'Results' link on the home page

Choose the link – "Matric/Intermediate Supplementary Result July 2025"

Provide your roll number in the login window

Click on 'Submit' or 'Search'

Your result will appear on the screen

Save the provisional result and maintain a printout for future reference

Exam Details

Supplementary exams for Class 10 were held between July 22 to July 28, 2025.

Supplementary exams for Class 12 were held from July 22 to July 25, 2025.

These exams were only for students who failed one or more subjects in the board exams held earlier in the year.

What's Next for Students?

Students who have passed can proceed with their studies based on their revised marksheets, and those who cannot pass will be forced to redo the academic year and try again at the 2026 HPBOSE board exams.

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