AP Dussehra Holidays 2025: September 24 to October 2 - 9 Day Festive Break for Students

The Andhra Pradesh government has released the official Dussehra holiday schedule for 2025, bringing cheer to students, parents, and working professionals. Apart from the summer vacation, Dussehra continues to be the longest festive break in the academic calendar.

According to the notification, schools across the state will remain closed from Wednesday, September 24, 2025, to Thursday, October 2, 2025, giving students a total of nine days off. Classes will resume on Friday, October 3, 2025, as per government directives.

Dussehra, the biggest festival after Sankranti in the Telugu states, is much more than just a holiday—it’s a season of devotion, travel, and celebration. While Andhra Pradesh will witness grand temple festivities, neighbouring Telangana will mark the colorful Bathukamma festival, adding to the festive spirit across the region.

The extended break is also ideal for families planning short vacations or trips to their hometowns. Interestingly, if students opt for leave on the adjoining Friday and Saturday, the break could stretch to 12 days, nearly two weeks of uninterrupted celebration.

This year’s Dussehra holidays promise the perfect blend of festivity, family gatherings, and travel for people across Andhra Pradesh.