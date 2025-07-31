Public Holiday in Punjab Today, July 31: Udham Singh Martyrdom Anniversary

Punjab has declared a statewide public holiday on July 31, 2025, to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Shaheed Udham Singh, a revolutionary freedom fighter who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The announcement was made by Aman Arora, Cabinet Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) state president, who confirmed that the day will now be observed as a gazetted holiday.

The holiday will apply to all government offices, boards, corporations, and educational institutions across Punjab. A formal notification regarding the closure has been issued by the state government.

CM Bhagwant Mann Urges Centre to Honour Udham Singh

Addressing the media, Arora shared that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has written to the Centre, requesting that the Patiala–Bhawanigarh stretch of the national highway be renamed after Shaheed Udham Singh. He also noted that the Bhawanigarh–Sunam–Bhikhi–Kot Shamir route has already been named in the martyr’s honour.

State-Level Tribute Ceremony in Sunam

To mark the occasion, a state-level memorial ceremony will be held in Sunam, Sangrur district, Udham Singh’s birthplace. The event will be jointly presided over by CM Bhagwant Mann and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal. Aman Arora said the move fulfils a long-standing demand of the Kamboj community and aims to recognise the enduring legacy of the martyr. “Shaheed Udham Singh’s sacrifice continues to inspire generations in Punjab and across the nation,” he said.

Also Read: Who is Shaheed Udham Singh?