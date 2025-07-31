Who is Shaheed Udham Singh?

Sardar Udham Singh is remembered for avenging the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He assassinated Michael O’Dwyer, the former Lieutenant Governor of Punjab who endorsed the massacre, in London in March 1940. He was later executed at Pentonville Prison on July 31, 1940. He was born on December 26, 1899, in Sunam. Sunam is named after Udham Singh and called as Sunam Udham Singh Wala.

His act of defiance against British rule has come to symbolise India’s fight against colonial oppression. Every year, July 31 is observed in Punjab and parts of Haryana with tributes, gatherings, and remembrance programs. With the declaration of a public holiday this year, the Punjab government hopes to further institutionalise and encourage wider participation in commemorating one of the most iconic figures of India’s freedom struggle.

Also Read: Public Holiday in Punjab Today, July 31: Udham Singh Martyrdom Anniversary