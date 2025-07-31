Malayalam Movies OTT Release: These 7 Films Have Not Premiered Online Yet – Latest Update

The wait continues for several Malayalam films that are yet to make their way to OTT platforms despite theatrical releases months ago. Here’s a list of the most anticipated titles and the latest updates:

1. Get Set Baby

Get Set Baby was expected to stream on ManoramaMax late last month, but fans are still waiting. There’s been no official announcement on its digital release, sparking speculation about possible technical glitches or backend negotiations causing the delay.

2. Bazooka

Megastar Mammootty’s action-thriller Bazooka hit theatres on April 10 and received mixed-to-average reviews. While the film generated buzz for its slick visuals and Mammootty’s power-packed performance, its digital release remains a mystery. Earlier reports hinted at a ZEE5 premiere, but no official update has been shared so far.

3. Footage

One of the first found-footage films in Malayalam cinema, Footage stars Manju Warrier and is directed by Saiju Sreedharan. Known for its experimental narrative style, the film has piqued interest among movie buffs. Unfortunately, it still hasn’t landed on any streaming service.

4. Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse

The Mammootty-starrer Dominic and the Ladies’ Purse released in theatres back in January and was widely expected to stream on Amazon Prime Video by March. But sources suggest that pricing negotiations are still underway, delaying its OTT debut.

5. Gu

The fantasy-horror drama Gu made headlines for its eerie visuals and unique storytelling, but its digital release is still up in the air. Fans of the genre are eagerly waiting for an update.

6. Sureshanteyum Sumalathayudeyum Hridayahariyaya Pranayakatha

This romantic drama, directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval and featuring Rajesh Madhavan, Chitra S. Nair, and a special appearance by Kunchacko Boban, earned critical praise for its quirky storytelling. Yet, despite its popularity, it remains absent from OTT platforms.

7. Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam

Released on March 8, 2024, Oru Bharatha Sarkar Ulpannam has yet to receive an OTT release date. The makers have not confirmed a streaming partner, leaving audiences—who are still debating its socially relevant yet controversial theme—waiting for its digital premiere.

Fans Left Waiting

With no official updates, the suspense around these films’ OTT releases continues to grow. While some delays may be due to backend negotiations, the lack of clarity has left audiences frustrated. Hopefully, streaming announcements will follow soon for these much-awaited titles.