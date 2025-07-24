Osmania University UG, PG Results Out; Direct link and Process to check!

In a major update for students, Osmania University has formally announced the results of several undergraduate courses on its exam portal. The result declared on July 24, 2025, includes a variety of courses such as BSc (Hons), BSc, BCom, BBA, BA, Bachelor of Fashion Technology, and Pharma-D.

Declared Courses:

BSc (Hons) Regular (CBCS): Results of the second semester of June 2025 exams are available now.

BSc (CBCS) Regular: Results for the second semester, June 2025, are now available for students.

B Com (CBCS) Regular: Second-semester June 2025 exam results have been announced.

BBA (CBCS) Regular: Students can now view their second-semester results for June 2025.

BA (CBCS) Regular: Second-semester results for June 2025 exams are available now.

Bachelor of Fashion Technology (RV): January 2025 results are now available for students.

Pharma-D: Results for the 6-year and 3-year YDC programs have been announced.

How to Check Results Online:

Students can check their results online by simply following these easy steps:

Go to the official website of Osmania University at www.osmania.ac.in .

. Go to the "Examination Results" section or directly click on the results page.

Choose the respective course and semester from the list of results declared.

Enter the necessary credentials, i.e., roll number or registration number.

Submit the data to view and download the mark sheet for future use.

Important Details:

Students can access their mark sheets from the website.

Students who are experiencing problems obtaining their results can reach out to the examination office in the university for support.

Through the single platform of results access, Osmania University makes it easy for students to obtain their performance in academics. The official website of the university is still the central source of information and updates for all results-related matters.

