Hariyali Teej Date 2025: July 26 or 27? Know the Date, Significance, and Rituals

Hariyali Teej, a colourful Hindu celebration, is to be observed on 27th July 2025, though Tritiya Tithi starts at 10:41 PM on 26th July and continues till 10:41 PM on 27th July. The festival celebrates the holy marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, representing marital happiness, love, and the advent of greenery and fertility ushered in by monsoon showers.

Significance and Rituals

Hariyali Teej is of great religious significance for married as well as unmarried women. Married women keep a strict fast, called Nirjala Vrat, without eating or drinking to pray for the long life and good health of their husband. Unmarried girls take part to find a good match for themselves. The festival is celebrated with customary rituals, which are:

Puja and Worship: Women perform puja and worship of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati with flowers, durva grass, fruits, and sweets.

Swinging on Jhulas: Decorated swings are suspended from trees, and women swing about, singing folk songs based on Teej and monsoon.

Traditional Attire: Women dress in new clothes, usually green and red colors, and put henna on their feet and hands.

Auspicious Timings

Brahma Muhurath: 4:46 AM to 5:30 AM

Amrit Kaal: 1:56 PM to 3:34 PM

Vijay Muhurath: Auspicious time for victory and success

Auspicious Yogas

This year, Hariyali Teej will have a few beneficial yogas, such as:

Gajalakshmi Rajyoga: Created by Venus and Jupiter in Gemini, ushering in prosperity and good fortune.

Trigrahi Yoga: Created by the Moon in Leo, conjunct with Mars and Ketu, related to Mahalakshmi.

Ravi Yoga: A good time for spiritual practices and worship.

Festivals Throughout India

Hariyali Teej is celebrated with fervor in North Indian states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Madhya Pradesh. Women keep fasts, sit together to sing folk songs, and wear mehndi on their hands. The festival is a celebration of womanhood, love, and devotion.

